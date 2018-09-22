Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer help Mumbai beat Karnataka

cricket

Mumbai skipper and deputy put on a massive 216-run second-wicket partnership to thrash Vinay Kumar's team by 88 runs in Elite Group 'A' encounter at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane scored 150-ball 148 that included 13 boundaries and three sixes. File pic

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer struck tons as Mumbai routed Karnataka by 88 runs in their Elite Group 'A' Vijay Hazare match here yesterday. Asked to bat first, Mumbai posted a mammoth 362 for five in their 50 overs before bundling out Karnataka for 274.

Rahane, dropped from the Indian squad in white ball cricket, led from the front with his blistering 148-run knock at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Rahane continued from where he had left in the last game. The India Test vice-captain, who struggled for runs in England recently, hammered a listless Karnataka attack in his 150-ball innings containing 13 fours and three sixes.

Rahane, along with young opener Prithvi Shaw (60), stitched a 106-run stand for the first wicket to lay the foundation of a big total. Rahane then found an able partner in Iyer (110) as the two frustrated the opposition bowlers in their big 216-run second-wicket stand. Iyer was more attacking as he struck five fours and had eight other hits over the fence.



Mumbai vice-captain Shreyas Iyer

Mulani claims four

Then Mumbai's slow left-arm orthodox bowler Shams Mulani got into the act as he returned with fine figures of 4-71. His scalps were Mayank Agarwal (66), CM Gautam (12), Stuart Binny (1) and R Vinay Kumar (36). Mumbai bowlers struck at regular intervals as it was an uphill task for Karnataka and they eventually folded up well adrift of the target.

In the other two Elite Group 'A' games played at nearby Alur, Punjab ticked all boxes to thrash Vidarbha by a massive 141 runs, while Goa defeated Railways by 42 runs.

Leggie Amit Mishra's sixer

In Chennai it was spinners' day out as veteran Amit Mishra (Haryana) and Harmeet Singh (Tripura) came up with impressive performances to help their teams post victories in the Elite Group 'C' matches.

Leg-spinner Mishra, 35, who has been in and out of the national squad and is aiming for a comeback, bowled beautifully to claim six for 13 to bamboozle the Assam batting line-up. He bowled unchanged in a 10-over spell to help Haryana bundle out Assam for 81 in 30.2 overs. Chasing 82 for victory, Haryana opener Harshal Patel (37) hit four sixes in his 21-ball knock.

Harmeet shines with fifer

In another match, a reduced game (35 overs), Tripura's left-arm spinner Harmeet took five for 10 as Jammu & Kashmir crashed to 79 all out.

