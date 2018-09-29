Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jay Bista's half century helps Mumbai beat Punjab

cricket

Asked to bat, opener Jay Bista top-scored for Mumbai with a patient 68 off 75 balls as Mumbai managed to put 245 on the board in 49 overs

Jay Bista

Mumbai continued its winning streak in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after they defeated Punjab by 43 runs in an Elite Group A match here yesterday. Asked to bat, opener Jay Bista top-scored for Mumbai with a patient 68 off 75 balls as Mumbai managed to put 245 on the board in 49 overs.

Akhil Herwadkar (32), one down Siddesh Lad (35) and experienced Suryakumar Yadav (31) got desired starts but were unable to convert them to big scores as Punjab bowlers struck at regular intervals.

They crippled the lower-middle order, but a quick fire 30 from 14 balls by pacer Shardul Thakur ensured that Mumbai went past the 240-run mark. For Punjab, Manpreet Singh Grewal (2-28), Mayank Markande (2-25) and Mandeep Singh (2-40) were among the wickets. Mumbai bowlers then bundled out Punjab for 202, with pacers Dhawal Kulkarni (3-18) and Shardul Thakur (3-53) doing most of the damage.

For Punjab, batters Shubman Gill (40), Anmolpreet Singh (35), Mandeep Singh (32) and Yuvraj Singh (26) got starts but faltered at crucial moments. This is Mumbai's fourth win, having earlier defeated Baroda, Karnataka and Railways. The game against Vidarbha was washed out.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever