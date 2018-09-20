Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shivam Mavi's hat-trick in vain as Saurashtra beat UP

cricket

Sheldon Jackson struck his sixth List A hundred, overshadowing Shivam Mavi's hat-trick on his Uttar Pradesh debut to guide Saurashtra to a 25-run win in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on yesterday.

Jackson (107 off 108 balls) and Robin Uthappa (97 off 110) put up a mammoth 194-run opening stand to set the foundation for Saurashtra's 303 for nine in 50 overs. Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (14) didn't score too many runs.

Mavi, who ended up leaking 73 runs in 10 overs, fought back towards the end of the innings to remove Chirag Jani, Arpit Vasavada and Jaydev Unadkat in three balls to mark a memorable List A debut.

In the end, Mavi's five-wicket haul was not enough as Uttar Pradesh fell short of the target to end at 278 all in 49.1 overs. Unadkat (3/42) was the pick of the bowlers for Saurashtra and got support from Prerak Mankad (3/63) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (3/48).

Amongst the star players, captain Suresh Raina could only make 22 off as many balls. In the other Group B matches, Andhra beat Kerala by seven runs and Hyderabad defeated Madhya Pradesh by seven wickets.

