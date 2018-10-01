Vijay Hazare Trophy: Ton-up Suryakumar Yadav stars for Mumbai

cricket

Suryakumar Yadav

Experienced Suryakumar Yadav (123 not out) notched up a gritty hundred to help Mumbai register a six-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh in Elite Group 'A' game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here yesterday.

Himachal Pradesh could not capitalise on the solid 100-run opening stand provided by Prashant Chopra (86) and Priyanshu Khanduri (34) as they were reduced to 269-6 in 50 overs.

Mumbai pacers Shivam Dubey and Tushar Deshpande claimed two wickets each. In reply, Mumbai chased the target comfortably with 33 balls to spare.

