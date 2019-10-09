Vijay Hazare Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits century as Mumbai thrash Goa

Alur (Bangalore): Defending champions Mumbai notched up their second win of the Vijay Hazare Trophy by thrashing Goa by 130 runs here yesterday.

Mumbai posted a mammoth 362-4 in their 50 overs, thanks to openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (113) and Aditya Tare (86). Goa, in reply, were bowled out for 232 in 48.1 overs. Mumbai are now seventh in the standings with 12 points from five matches (lost one and two no results). Karnataka are at the top of the table with 16 points.

The 152-run opening stand provided the platform for the remaining batters to go all out against Goa. Siddhesh Lad made a 23-ball 34, while skipper Shreyas Iyer hammered a quickfire 29-ball 47. Suryakumar Yadav (21-ball 34 not out) and Shivam Dube (13-ball 33 not out) hit some lofty shots to help Mumbai consolidate.



Barring Snehal Kauthankar (50) and Aditya Kaushik (42), no other Goan batsmen posed any difficulty to Mumbai. Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani was the pick of the bowlers with 3-38 in his 10 overs.

Meanwhile, in the U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Madhya Pradesh beat Mumbai by 67 runs in Gwalior yesterday. MP scored 267 for five in 50 overs. Mumbai ended up with 200-8 in 50 overs.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates