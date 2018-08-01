Vijay Mallya arrest: UK court seeks video of Mumbai jail where he would be held

Crown Prosecution Service, representing the Indian government, and Mallya's defence team on the conditions at Barrack 12 of Mumbai Central Prison

Vijay Mallya

A UK court asked the Indian authorities to submit a video within three weeks of Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail cell where they plan to keep Vijay Mallya post-extradition, as it set September 12 as the date for closing arguments in his high-profile extradition trial.

During a brief hearing on Tuesday, Judge Emma Arbuthnot said she was not able to hear the case fully and just addressed representations from the Crown Prosecution Service, representing the Indian government, and Mallya's defence team on the conditions at Barrack 12 of Mumbai Central Prison.

She asked the Indian authorities to submit a "step by step video" of Barrack 12 for "the avoidance of doubt" over the availability of natural light in the cell where the Mallya is expected to be detained pre-trial, during trial and in the event he is convicted by the Indian courts.

12 Sept

Day arguments in the extradition trial of Vijay Mallya would be closed

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever