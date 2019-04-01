Vijay Mallya: Vindicated by PM Narendra Modi's statement of Rs 14k-crore recovery

international

Vijay Mallya's latest social media intervention follows a recent interview in which Prime Minister Modi said that recovering an amount more than what Mallya defrauded was a big win for India

Vijay Mallya. Pic/AFP

London: Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya claimed on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in a recent interview confirming the recovery of '14,000 crore worth of his assets has fully vindicated him in his assertion of being a "poster boy" for the BJP-led government.

In his characteristic style of issuing statements through social media, the 62-year-old asserted that by Modi's own assertion the recovery of assets was higher than the alleged '9,000 crore for which he faces extradition to India on fraud and money laundering charges.

"I humbly submit that my assertion that I am a poster boy is fully vindicated by the PM's own statement about me (by name) that his government has recovered more than what I allegedly owe the banks," Mallya said in his latest Twitter outburst. "Fact that I have been a UK resident since 1992 ignored. Suits the BJP to say I ran away," he notes.

