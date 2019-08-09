Search

Vijay Merchant's daughter on naming CCI's gate no 3 after him: Better late than never

Updated: Aug 09, 2019, 07:58 IST | Subodh Mayure

Contractor echoed Santhanam's feelings. "It is better late than never. He scored most of his runs here [at Brabourne] and nobody has surpassed that because there is no cricket [being played] here," he chuckled

Diana Edulji (extreme left), Mike Gatting, Vijay Merchant's daughter Aditi Santhanam and Nari Contractor (right) at CCI. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Former India batsman Vijay Merchant, who scored most of his runs at his 'second home' — Brabourne Stadium, was yesterday honoured by the owners of the iconic ground, the Cricket Club of India, by naming its gate No. 3 after him. Former India captain Nari Contractor and ex-England skipper Mike Gatting inaugurated the Merchant gate on Dinshaw Vaccha Road at Churchgate. Merchant's daughter Aditi Santhanam, Supreme Court-appointed CoA member Diana Edulji, ex-India cricketer Yajurvindra Singh and CCI president Premal Udani were among those present.

Merchant, who scored 19 first-class centuries at the Brabourne Stadium and played 10 Tests, was CCI's president from 1971 to 1985. Santhanam expressed her happiness over the gate honour, but felt it had come a bit late. "I am very happy with this honour that has been bestowed on my father. Even though it's come a little late, it was worth it. CCI was like a second home for him. He spent most of his time here. It is a befitting tribute to him," she said yesterday. Contractor echoed Santhanam's feelings. "It is better late than never. He scored most of his runs here [at Brabourne] and nobody has surpassed that because there is no cricket [being played] here," he chuckled.

