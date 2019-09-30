Vijay Patil set to be MCA president

Vijay Patil is set to be president in the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) polls on October 4. Vijay emerged the unanimous choice after ex-Test batsman Sandeep Patil of the ruling Bal Mahaddalkar group, was ruled out due to a conflict of interest issue.

The former national chairman of selectors has a contract with a television channel which prevents him from taking up the MCA top post.

It is learnt that Sandeep met MCA's electoral officer DK Chaudhari before arriving at his decision of not contesting.

Sandeep has been a managing committee member of the MCA. Way back in 1996, he was elected on the committee without even campaigning since he was with the Indian cricket team as their coach.

Vijay fought a keenly-contested battle with NCP chief and former BCCI, ICC president Sharad Pawar in the 2015 MCA elections.

Vijay, a former vice-president of the MCA, enjoys good support from the cricketing fraternity in Mumbai. October 1 is the deadline for candidates aiming to be a part of the 17-member Apex Council while the final date for withdrawals is October 3.

Bal Mahaddalkar group's Sanjay Naik and Jagdish Achrekar are candidates for the secretary and joint secretary posts respectively. Amol Kale is slotted for the vice-president's post while former secretary Mayank Khandwala is eyeing the treasurer's position.

