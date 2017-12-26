Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat Chief Minister

Vijay Rupani on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second stint after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the state assembly elections for the sixth time in a row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah, along with other key leaders of the party and Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states were present at the occasion.

Rupani was elected from the Rajkot West constituency.