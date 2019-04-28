Vijay Shankar: From humble beginnings to being India's trump card at World Cup 2019

cricket

India's latest all-rounder Vijay Shankar's life story has been nothing less than remarkable. A story of hard work and commitment. A tale to get inspired and remembered for, here is a look at Vijay Shankar's story.

Coming from a cricketing family, Vijay Shankar born in Tamil Nadu on January 26, 1991. He has always been passionate about the game as he played cricket as a net bowler with his father and brother.

Vijay Shankar was an Off-spin bowler till he was 20, He then changed to Medium pace to get more game time in a Tamil Nadu team who already had some good spinners in their setup. This big change of his career happened when his Ranji Team were going through a rebuilding phase back in 2013-14.

Vijay Shankar was 21 when got his first-class debut against Vidarbha in Nagpur, where he scored 63 not out and took two wickets.

His breakthrough season was during the season of 2014-15 whereon he became a mainstay in the Tamil Nadu team setup and performed with good consistency.

Vijay Shankar’s performances for his state side in all the formats of the game and helped him established himself as a vital cog for the state cricket team in 2017.

Genuine all-rounders are rare to find in the Indian Cricket and Vijay Shanker left no stone unturned to ensure his talents were noticed by the selectors of the national cricket team.

Unsurprisingly so, He was rewarded with an India A call-up and made the most of it by scoring an unbeaten half-century on debut against an Australia A. Shankar also impressed against South Africa A.

His performances with the bat and the ball earned him his first T20 debut for the Indian senior team against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy featuring Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In his debut tournament, he was named Man of the match award in the league stage for his bowling.

A great T20 tournament and Vijay Shankar got selected for India’s tour of Australia in 2019.

He made his ODI debut against Australia in the early Jan 2019 and now with just 6 months of International ODI experience, he has been drafted into the 15 man squad selected for the upcoming World Cup in England.

India has been looking for a genuine all-rounder since the retirement of Indian World Cup winning legend Kapil Dev. The Indians selectors have shown faith in the talents of these 2 all rounders in form of Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar. Touted as India’s number 4 batsman in the upcoming Tournament Vijay Sharkar carries a million hopes as India begin to prepare for the biggest Cricket competition.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates