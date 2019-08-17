Vijay Varma and Janhvi Kapoor roped in for Zoya Akhtar's short

bollywood

After a number of announcements including his international film project and debut with Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy, Vijay has not been roped in for Zoya Akhtar's short in the anthology Ghost Stories along with Janhvi Kapoor.

Zoya Akhtar shared this photo on Instagram

Vijay Varma garnered a whole lot of love and adulation for his stellar performance in the 2019 hit Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Now, the actor has another big project in his kitty.

Vijay Varma has already worked with Zoya in Gully Boy and this would be their second collaboration. The actor will be working with Janhvi for the first time. Zoya Akhtar's short is part of four short films directed by Zoya and others including Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.

Ghost Stories is a part of the series that was earlier made as Bombay Talkies, which was a celebration of love for cinema in 2013 with the same directors making a short of 30 minutes each. The shoot of Zoya Akhtar's short has just begun and will be produced by RSVP Pictures and Tiger Baby.

"As a writer/director, I thrive on bending genres and inverting tropes and I am so looking forward to attempting that with a ghost story," Zoya said in a chat with IANS.

"I have always been mortified to watch the horror genre and have always stayed very far away from any ghost story! So to direct one is not only hugely challenging but also exceptionally exciting," Karan Johar said in an interview with IANS.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has wrapped up the shoot of her second film, Kargil Girl, which is based on IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena who contributed massively in the Kargil War. Janhvi's next film in line is Roohi Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from this, she will share screen space with stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt in Takht, which is being helmed by Karan Johar.

