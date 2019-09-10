Vijay Varma: Paid homage to actors I admired

Having slipped into the character of Loha Singh in Hurdang, which is set against the backdrop of the Mandal Commission in the '90s, Vijay Varma had previously told mid-day how he, along with designer Sheetal Sharma, had spent weeks zeroing in on his appearance for the film. After nailing accessories like tinted sunglasses and moustaches that were reminiscent of the era, Varma tells mid-day that superstars of the bygone era served as inspiration for his sartorial choices.

"I referred to photos taken in the '80s and '90s of my family members. The cast members too brought photographs [of their loved one] from the '90s. We sourced pictures that were taken at college campuses in that era. This was also a way to pay homage to actors who I have admired while growing up. We looked at several appearances of Mr [Amitabh] Bachchan from the '80s. In that decade, Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff and Mithun da [Chakraborty]were also celebrated for their unique style. Bollywood is a big draw for people living in the interiors. Films like Ram Lakhan (1989), Tezaab (1988) and Tridev (1989) were our influencers."

