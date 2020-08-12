Vijay: We were shooting when Amy Jackson came out of her car crying, I was scared

Madrasapattinam director Vijay, who directed Amy Jackson in the blockbuster, has now revealed in an interview that he once saw the actress coming out of her car crying, how it scared her, and what was the reason behind the same.

Speaking to Times of India in an interview, the filmmaker said, "We were shooting in Mount Road, and it was super-hot, like 40 degrees. Suddenly, Amy opened the door of her car and ran out, crying. I was scared and didn't know what had happened. Then, an assistant director told me that her mom was also crying."

He added, "Amy, between sobs, said, 'I can't see the horse suffering in the hot sun. I want to adopt it'. We had actually got a horse for a sequence and he was loitering around during the break, and Amy couldn't see the horse suffer. So, we led the horse to the shed-like structure we had created and gave him extra food. Only then did Amy calm down."

Jackson has successfully dabbled in both North and the South in her career in the last eight years. She made her Bollywood debut with Ekk Deewana Tha in 2012 and went on to do films like Singh Is Bliing, I, and 2.0.

Coming to her Instagram posts, she keeps sharing posts of her toddler Andreas and the munchkin is truly adorable. The latest one has him peeping out of the window and that too in an aeroplane. Have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Let's go baby ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) onAug 8, 2020 at 11:17pm PDT

