Vijaya Rahatkar: Our voices got the government to change POCSO

State Commission for Women chief Vijaya Rahatkar, who also heads BJP's women wing, responds to questions about her silence on the Kathua and Unnao rapes



Vijaya Rahatkar at her office in Bandra

Silence is not golden when it comes to the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. With widespread outrage sweeping India and protests now morphing into shrill debates about whether the death penalty is enough to stop rape, (the President has signed the ordinance for death penalty for rape of children under 12) Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) chief Vijaya Rahatkar's silence, she also heads the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Mahila Morcha unit, has been deafening, disconcerting and disappointing. Protesters are determined that they will not let the silence from a select few wipe away Unnao and Kathua from the minds of the people.

An interview with Rahatkar:

As women's commission chief in Mumbai, why have you not made any statement about the Unnao and Kathua rape incidents?

Incidents like these deserve the highest and most pungent criticism and strongest condemnation. Society has to change its attitude towards women.

But, there has been no statement from you till now as chief of the Women's Commission

We do speak out. Our collective voices have ensured that Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is changed and the ordinance for the death penalty has been approved.

Protests about the rapes are on across the country. Is this an effective way of keeping up the pressure?

Everybody has the right to express their feelings. All I want to say is that rape should not be politicised. We have to see where all this starts. It begins with gender discrimination at birth, where there is elation at the birth of a boy and disappointment at the birth of a girl in many homes in the country even now. It shows us that the mindset needs to change.

Even after the Nirbhaya case, we saw no change in cases. Molestation, assault and rape complaints are on the rise

There has been an increase in awareness, and women are complaining to the police. They realise that they do have an avenue; they have rights and cannot be treated this way. Even after the Nirbhaya incident, there were some changes to the law, but the law cannot do everything, it runs parallel with changes in society.

As head of the BJP Mahila Morcha are you ashamed of this party today?

The Union Cabinet has approved an ordinance for death penalty for rapists of children under-12. It is a very strong move and has come about very quickly.

PM Narendra Modi spoke on the rapes only when the heat got too much. Do you think these incidents will play a big part in the 2019 elections for the BJP?

I will remind you once more that the ordinance has been cleared and signed by the President, which is a very major step. Women do know who is working for them and the respect and rights they have got from the BJP govt. Today, the party has pushed for a toilet in each home. Earlier, girls were forced to go in the open and our heads were bowed in shame because of this. The BJP has worked to change this. The BJP is for women's empowerment.

