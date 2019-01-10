Vijayi Bhava song is the perfect anthem for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

music

The recently released song, Vijayi Bhava, brings to the screen both the soft and bold side of Kangana Ranaut's character Rani Laxmi Bai

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is one of the highly anticipated films of 2019. While the trailer already left the fans wanting for more, to pique the curiosity of the audience, the makers have unveiled one of the songs from the film titled 'Vijayi Bhava'.

The recently released song brings to the screen both the soft and bold side of Kangana's character Rani Laxmi Bai. With the right notes and melodious tune, the song is the perfect anthem this magnum opus needed!

The makers of the film took to their Twitter handle to share the song, writing, " Jab beti uth khadi hoti hai tabhi vijay badi hoti hai! #VijayiBhava out now." The patriotic song has been penned by Prasoon Joshi and the music has been composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

The song shows Kangana, displaying her fierce side, showing off her sword fighting skills. Kangana's strong performance and the captivating visuals will surely leave the audience smitten by the song! The song also gives a glimpse of Ankita Lokhande's character Jhalkari bai and will leave you completely blown away.

The visuals of the song with extravagant sets, exquisite detailing and colours, and patriotic lyrics sum up this patriotic track. The song also shows different shades of Kangana's character as a mother and a fighter. The song shows how with a toddler in her arms, Kangana's character trains her army of women and formulates battle strategies.

The period drama is based on the life and struggles of Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi and her war against the British East India Company, during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. Apart from Kangana and Ankita, the film also stars Atul Kulkarni, Suresh Oberoi, Danny Denzongpa and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film is slated to hit the big screens on January 25, 2019.

