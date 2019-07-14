Vijender Singh knocks out Mike Snider on US debut

other-sports

Vijender Singh poses after beating Mike Snider

India's super star boxer Vijender Singh made a stunning debut in the US last night, knocking out local hero Mike Snider at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey.

Vijender, the WBO Oriental and Asia Pacific Supermiddleweight Champion, beat Snider via technical knockout in the fourth round to register his 11th win in as many professional fights, taking his knockout tally therein to eight. Building up on his punches after sizing up his opponent in the first three rounds of the eight-rounder, the Beijing Olympics bronze medal-winning Indian unleashed a flurry of combinations in the fourth round to beat Snider all ends up.

Vijender said the win is special since it's his USA debut and also because he had entered the ring after a long break. Vijender Singh

“It was excellent getting back in the ring after a long time. It’s great to be here in the USA and to get this win. It was really exciting. I am really happy for my victorious debut in USA. It took me about four rounds to get back in the swing of things. I expected it to take two or three rounds, but it took me four but I felt good," said Vijender.

Snider conceded that the Indian was the better fighter on the night. “Vijender is a good boxer and I believe I underestimated his experience and technique. It was his day and he won. I had never thought that I would lose to him in the early rounds," said Snider.

Vijender's trainer Lee Beard said that this win proves that Vijender is ready for bigger fights hereon. “I am happy that after a long gap Vijender is finally back in good shape and action in the ring. His dedication and commitment helped him to register debut victory in US. We will now look forward to have bigger plans for him," said Beard.

