Vijender Singh: Politics has taught me to fight harder

Vijender Singh is known to be spontaneous both inside the ring as well as outside it. That explained his sudden decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, without any political experience whatsoever. He eventually ended up losing. That also explains his confidence of going for a World title sometime next year despite having fought just one pro bout in nearly two years.

The WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental Supermiddleweight champion made a smashing US debut, beating Mike Snider in July this year.

Before that, he had beaten Ghanaian Ernest Amuzu in December 2017. Now, he’s gearing up to take on another Ghanaian, Charles Adamu, a two-time Commonwealth Super middleweight champion, in a 10-rounder as part of the Rotunda Rumble in Dubai on November 22.

Charles Adamu

Of course, India’s only male Olympic boxing medallist’s confidence, may be attributed to his impressive 11-0 knockout record, but this time even he realises that his opponent’s experience cannot be underestimated. Adamu is a veteran of 47 fights with a record of 33 wins and 14 losses. He has 26 knockouts to his name.

“Charles is 42, I’m just 34, so that makes him almost 10 years my senior and a decade of experience in professional boxing is a huge thing,” Vijender told mid-day on Monday.

But that does not mean the Indian will enter the ring at the Caesars Palace with caution. “There’s no way I’m going to be bogged down by his experience. If he has the knowledge, I have the power. Charles can expect only one thing from me in Dubai, and that’s a knockout,” roared the 2008 Beijing Olympics bronze medallist.

If anything, his political speedbreaker could well spur him on to greater heights, felt Vijender. “Even when I was at the height of my election campaigning, I did not compromise on my training. Boxing is my priority and as long as I’m fit enough to enter the ring, that won’t change.

“I look at politics as an opportunity to serve the people. I have emerged as India’s leading boxer from a very humble background and that’s the message I want to spread to my compatriots that if you are willing to work hard then the sky is your limit. I may have lost this time [in politics] but politics has taught me some valuable life lessons. I will continue to fight harder, be it in the ring or in politics,” he explained.

Speaking of his World title ambition next year, Vijender said that Friday’s fight will lay the foundation of that historic attempt. “I want to achieve what no Indian pro boxer has achieved. And knocking out Charles will prove that I’m in prime position to get my hands on the World title in 2020,” he signed off.

