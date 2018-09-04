Vijender Singh requests Bengal CM to increase Swapna Barman's cash award

other-sports

Swapna Barman achieved her personal best score of 6026 points in the seven-event competition to earn India a first heptathlon gold in the Asian Games 2018

Ace boxer Vijender Singh yesterday urged West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to increase the cash award of Rs 10 lakh which her government has promised to India's first-ever Asian Games gold medal winner in heptathlon, Swapna Barman.

Dear @MamataOfficial didi plz increase #SwapnaBarman state price money YY #10lakhvs3crore #HumbleRequest #IndiaatAsiangames2018," Vijender said in a tweet. Barman achieved her personal best score of 6026 points in the seven-event competition to earn India a first heptathlon gold in the Asiad.

Swapna Barmanis an Indian heptathlete. She won the gold medial at 2018 Asian Games and was placed first in the Heptathlon at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships. She is supported by the GoSports Foundation through the Rahul Dravid Athlete Mentorship Programme. India's Swapna Barman won the women's heptathalon gold medal in Asian Games 2018, Indonesia

