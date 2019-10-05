Viju Khote Prayer Meet: Jackie Shroff, Johnny Lever and other celebs attend

Veteran actor Viju Khote breathed his last on September 30, 2019, at his Dadar residence in Mumbai. The cause of his death at the age of 77 is said to be multiple organ failure. The actor has left behind exemplary performances in both Hindi and the regional film industry.

The late Viju Khote's family organised a prayer meet for the actor. The quiet event in memory of the late actor was held on Friday, October 4, 2019. Many prominent personalities from the film industry came to pay their respects to the late actor.

Names such as Sachin Pilgaonkar, Varsha Usgaonkar, Satish Shah, Jackie Shroff, Shreyas Talpade with wife Deepti Talpade, and many others, who were his co-stars and friends visited Khote's family.

Viju Khote's Andaz Apna Apna co-actor Javed Khan Amrohi also attended the prayer meet.

Actor Jackie Shroff in a moment of grief at Viju Khote's prayer meet.

Varsha Usgaonkar, who is a prominent name in the Marathi film industry and has shared screen space with Viju Khote in films, Gammat Jammat and Amchya Sarkhe Amhich.

Satish Shah, who has done many Hindi and Marathi films with the late actor was also in attendance at the prayer meet.

Viju Khote was very successful in his Marathi outings. He earned fame for his character Kaalia in the iconic film Sholay, followed by several other superhit films like Karz, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Andaz Apna Apna among others.

Viju Khote is the brother of actress Shubha Khote. His father Nandu Khote was a noted stage actor in silent movies, whose sister-in-law was actress Durga Khote.

He has over 300 films to his credit in Hindi and Marathi cinema. Viju Khote was also seen in television shows like Zabaan Sambhal Ke and others. He had also done many celebrated plays in Marathi theatre. The seasoned actor's last on-screen outing was Jaane Kyun De Yaaron [2018].

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates