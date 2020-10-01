Vikaas Kalantri and wife Priyanka test positive for COVID-19; home quarantine themselves

Vikaas Kalantri, who made his acting debut with Pyaar Zindagi Hai, was tested COVID-19 positive. The actor shared the news with her social media followers on September 30, 2020. Currently, under home quarantine, the actor shared his concern with the people whom he has been in contact in recent days.

View this post on Instagram Please take care ðð»ðð» A post shared by Vikaas Kalantri (@vikaaskalantri) onSep 30, 2020 at 5:35am PDT

Vikaas also insisted people take care of themselves and be aware of the symptoms. Though going through a complete isolation process, he has been sharing some sweet memories while being at home and taking care of his wife.

For the unversed, Vikaas and wife Priyanka welcomed a baby boy in July 2019. Priyanka Kalantri, who was seen in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, took to his social media handle to share this good news. Priyanka was seen playing Ayush Agarwal's sister in the show. She is also a wedding planner and blogger. She was also seen in television shows like Rang Badalti Odhni and Palkon Ki Chaon Mein. She and Vikas tied the knot in 2012 and this is their first baby together.

