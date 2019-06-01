Vikas Bahl gets clean chit in #MeToo case; to be revived as Super 30 director

bollywood

Vikas Bahl, who was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee of the now-dissolved Phantom Films has come out clean in the #MeToo case

Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual misconduct against a female employee from the now-dissolved Phantom Films. Reliance Entertainment, which held a 50% stake in Phantom Films, had set an inquiry on this case, and the internal committee has now lifted all charges from Bahl. The Queen director has come out clean in the fight. According to the latest development in the case, the clean chit will help Bahl to return to Super 30 as the film's director, and his name will also be incorporated in the credits. Super 30's trailer is all set to release next week, which stars Hrithik Roshan.

When the allegations were made on Vikas Bahl (47), he filed a defamation suit against fellow partners Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, which resulted in the extinction of Phantom Films. The woman, who had filed a case against Vikas had alleged him of sexual harassment on one of their work trips to Goa in 2015. Later, Kangana Ranaut, who did Queen with Bahl, also spoke about Vikas' alleged misconduct. Thus, this led to the removal of the director's name from Super 30, which is a biopic based on a Mathematician, Aanand Kumar from Bihar.

Talking about the case, Shibasish Sarkar from Reliance Entertainment shares, "Yes it is true that the ICC committee report has exonerated Vikas. With ICC clearing Vikas Bahls name we don't have a choice but to reinstate his credit as director of Super 30".

On October 8, Super 30's lead, Hrithik Roshan had put out an official statement on his Twitter handle stating that he couldn't work with someone, who has been accused of sexual harassment. This is what he wrote: "It is impossible for me to work with any person if he/she is guilty of such grave misconduct. I am away and have access to only sporadic information. I have requested the producers of Super 30 to take stock of the apparent facts and take a harsh stand if need be. This is not to be hushed or brushed under the carpet. All proven offenders must be punished, and all exploited people must be empowered and given strength to speak up."

