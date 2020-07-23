Vikas Dubey's encounter: Former Supreme Court judge to head inquiry panel
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde directed that the inquiry commission should start functioning within a week and the probe be concluded within two months
The SC approved Uttar Pradesh government's draft notification for appointing former apex court judge Justice (retd) B S Chauhan as chairman of the three-member inquiry commission on the killing of eight policemen and the subsequent encounter killings of gangster Vikas Dubey and five of his alleged associates.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde directed that the inquiry commission should start functioning within a week and the probe be concluded within two months. The other two members would be former HC judge Justice (retd) Shashi Kant Agarwal and retired DGP K L Gupta.
Dubey's mother asks Deep to surrender
Gangster Vikas Dubey's mother, Sarla Dubey, has appealed to her younger son, Deep Prakash Dubey, to surrender to the police. In a message conveyed through media persons, Sarla Dubey said that if Deep Prakash did not surrender, he would probably meet the same fate as his elder brother who was killed in a police encounter on July 10.
