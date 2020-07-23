Vikas Dubey's encounter: Former Supreme Court judge to head inquiry panel

This image has been used for representational purposes only

The SC approved Uttar Pradesh government's draft notification for appointing former apex court judge Justice (retd) B S Chauhan as chairman of the three-member inquiry commission on the killing of eight policemen and the subsequent encounter killings of gangster Vikas Dubey and five of his alleged associates.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde directed that the inquiry commission should start functioning within a week and the probe be concluded within two months. The other two members would be former HC judge Justice (retd) Shashi Kant Agarwal and retired DGP K L Gupta.

Dubey's mother asks Deep to surrender

Gangster Vikas Dubey's mother, Sarla Dubey, has appealed to her younger son, Deep Prakash Dubey, to surrender to the police. In a message conveyed through media persons, Sarla Dubey said that if Deep Prakash did not surrender, he would probably meet the same fate as his elder brother who was killed in a police encounter on July 10.

