Vikas Guppta's tell-all video: The TV celeb admits he is bisexual; takes a dig at these celebrities

Popular television celebrity Vikas Guppta came out as bisexual and announced it on social media. Guppta even took a dig at TV actor Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma. In a sarcastic manner, Vikas extended his gratitude to Parth and Priyanka for forcing him to come out.

Here's what Vikas Guppta tweeted:

Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/0N403EDukp — Vikas Guppta (@lostboy54) June 20, 2020

Before his tweet, Vikas Guppta posted a tell-all video on his Instagram to reveal some lesser-known or rather clearing the air about rumours surrounding his sexuality. In his post, the producer/anchor mentioned how Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma made him go through terrible times whereas actor Karan Kundra and Ekta Kapoor stood by him.

Here's what he wrote with the one-hour-long video:

My coming Out - #vikasgupta Here I am, how I am - Standing tall and I will not be shamed bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me. It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving. I have made mistakes and I will continue to do so but I am learning and not repeating them. I will move shed to do better. My family has left me for whatever reason they want to give but I will not Bring shame to Them by putting details of it both #parthsamthaan and #priyanksharma have done terrible things but I will not shame them either of what all has happened cause mudslinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extend. I will put one last post after both have spoken. To give what is needed for people to know the truth. After which they can do and keep doing what they want to. As for my mom, I love you even if you don't love me anymore. My siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride and my friends who don't find me kool anymore thankyou for being good to me whenever you were. I am thankful #karankundra for all these years even after knowing about my sexuality you chose to stand by me even though people would gossip about u too but you dint leave my side and was there like an older brother protecting me. M for making me realise it's okay And Ekta di for the only one who has been there no matter what and I will be there no matter what Gayu Maam Thanks for the call yesterday. This is what came out of it #Lostsouls I have a family. Thank you for taking care of me. [sic]

Watch the video, right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Guppta (@lostboyjourney) onJun 20, 2020 at 7:59am PDT

Kudos to you Vikas! More power to you!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news