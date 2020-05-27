Vikas Guppta's building sealed after a resident tests positive for COVID-19

Television actor and producer Vikas Guppta's building in Malad, Mumbai, has been sealed as a resident has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Confirming the news in an interview with SpotBoyE, Guppta stated, "These are troubled times for everyone. We need to be careful and attentive. The situation is far worse than it's being portrayed. There's are not enough beds in hospital and not enough death beds in the resting place. That's the situation. I would only request everyone to be taking this more seriously than their jobs or exams some relationships."

The building was sealed on Saturday, May 23, and all the residents were asked to take proper and safety measures. Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar had also taken to his Instagram account to announce that two of his staff members have tested positive for Coronavirus. He also stated that they would be taking precautionary measures.

Even filmmaker Boney Kapoor's house help was tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. Some other actors whose buildings were sealed due to residents being tested positive are Sonalika Joshi and Shivin Narang.

