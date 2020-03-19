Vikas Gupta and Shehnaaz Gill can't stop laughing and Sidharth Shukla is the reason

Taking to his Instagram, Vikas Gupta shared a video with Shehnaaz Gill and they both couldn't stop laughing, thanks to Sidharth Shukla! Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill participated in the last season of the reality show, Bigg Boss, whereas Vikas was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 11. And Gupta and Gill have now got together to make an Instagram video where they both were taking an amusing dig at Shukla.

If you see the video, both the actors are laughing at a video where Gill asks Gupta that is this your girlfriend. To which he quips that she is his emotional attachment. That's easily one of the wittiest replies of this year so far. Gill continues to ask Gupta about his emotional attachment and he says that she was the one to teach him.

Well, it's a really funny video that you cannot miss. Have a look right here:

This is now news that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were two of the most loved and popular contestants inside the Bigg Boss House and their love story only continued to blossom after it ended. Now Shehnaaz is in the reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Sidharth has even visited the sets of this show to meet her. Shehnaaz has confessed many times she loves Sid. Let's see where does this love story go!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates