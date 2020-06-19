Vikas Gupta calls Ankita Lokhande Sushant Singh Rajput's 'shock absorber'

Producer Vikas Gupta has called Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-flame Ankita Lokhande his 'shock absorber'. He wrote, "She would tell him to do what makes him happy." This made several fans wonder why they parted ways. The post read as follows!

In SSR's memory

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans in Indonesia have come up with a special tribute for him. They are playing his songs from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) at a Jakarta park.

All heartbroken after learning about SSR's suicide, Vikas Gupta posted a series of videos which became the town of the town. He also pinpointed a few popular names who made his life hell.

The popular television producer, who has been a part of various reality shows like Bigg Boss, Ace of Space and much more, has poured his heart out in a few videos which he shared on social media. He also confessed how he couldn't be there for a friend when he needed someone the most.

On the professional front, Vikas Gupta was last seen hosting the show Ace Of Space, an MTV offering. Later, he also produced a popular teenage web show, Class of 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news