Vikas Gupta calls Ankita Lokhande Sushant Singh Rajput's 'shock absorber'
Producer Vikas Gupta has called Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-flame Ankita Lokhande his 'shock absorber.'
Producer Vikas Gupta has called Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-flame Ankita Lokhande his 'shock absorber'. He wrote, "She would tell him to do what makes him happy." This made several fans wonder why they parted ways. The post read as follows!
This was the time when I saw him the carefree fun happy lad sushu was . He dint worry about anything. He could leave the number 1 show on Indian television and we could for weeks do nothing and make plans in chai coffee and discuss learning film making plans - I remember him saying No to #Aurangzeb because He was offered the other brothers role and i remember he said how will I say no to Yash Raj but he was able to cause that mad girl in the middle of the picture would say you do what makes you happy we will do when you are sure about things and he would grin like in this picture. we were wishing him getting a film with @parineetichopra cause she was fantastic in #ishaqzaade and my narrating him the story of a show that became so huge to him getting #kaipoche and him telling me the story of how he signed PK like lost count types and then signing the film with #parineetichopra #shudhdesiromance and Ankita calling friends home. What remains are memories. I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi #ankitalokhande you were the shock Absorber and wouldn’t leave him till he has the smile on his face again. #sushantsinghrajput #ankitalokhande #charumehra #poojagor #rajsingharora #niveditabasu sorry some of us have half faces in this one but I just had to put it cause look at him grinning and all of us showing our teeth #balajikebachey #pavitrarishta this is #HaPeace
In SSR's memory
Sushant Singh Rajput's fans in Indonesia have come up with a special tribute for him. They are playing his songs from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016) at a Jakarta park.
All heartbroken after learning about SSR's suicide, Vikas Gupta posted a series of videos which became the town of the town. He also pinpointed a few popular names who made his life hell.
The popular television producer, who has been a part of various reality shows like Bigg Boss, Ace of Space and much more, has poured his heart out in a few videos which he shared on social media. He also confessed how he couldn't be there for a friend when he needed someone the most.
On the professional front, Vikas Gupta was last seen hosting the show Ace Of Space, an MTV offering. Later, he also produced a popular teenage web show, Class of 2020.
