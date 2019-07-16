bollywood

The Last Color starring veteran actress Neena Gupta in the lead is the story of a Supreme Court order against an age-old tradition of not allowing widows in Vrindavan to play Holi

Vikas Khanna

Michelin star Chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna's movie The Last Color to have a special screening at The United Nations Headquarters, NY

Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna, whose directorial debut, The Last Color, after getting appreciated at various International Film Festivals is all set for a special screening of The Last Color at The United Nations Headquarters, NY. Renowned Actress Neena Gupta, who plays the lead role in the movie will also be present at the special screening.

This is an initiative of Meet the Makers by SPICE - Indian club with an aim to achieve gender equality and empower women. Michelin Chef Vikas Khanna and Actress Neena Gupta will be available to meet and greet post the screening. "We are super excited that our film is making a splash at all major international film festivals. It's a milestone for us that the movie was screened at the United Nations Headquarters, NY. It has also reassured us of the faith and confidence we had placed in the project. The Last Color is a film that deals with universal themes around hope, friendship and the triumph of the human spirit and connects with audiences globally transcending all barriers", exclaimed Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna.

Actress Neena Gupta, said, "I am happy that the movie has gained so much appreciation and is being shown at various film festivals. As an actor, nothing is more important than being appreciated for the work you do. I am really looking forward to this special screening."

Chef turned filmmaker Chef Vikas Khanna's movie The Last Color was the Indian film which had a special screening at the 'Marche Du Film Section' at Cannes on 15th May, 2019. The first look of the film was unveiled at Cannes. 'The Last Color' starring veteran actress Neena Gupta in the lead is the story of a Supreme Court order against an age-old tradition of not allowing widows in Vrindavan to play Holi. The movie was also part of the opening night at the Atlanta India International Film Festival and was also showcased at the closing night of the recently concluded New York Indian Film Festival 2019.

Also Read: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna makes a stylish appearance at Cannes Film Festival

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates