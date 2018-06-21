Vikas Krishan enters quarter finals of German boxing tourney

Vikas, a former world championships bronze-medallist, won on a unanimous decision in his opening bout

Vikas Krishan

Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Vikas Krishan (75kg) today advanced to the quarterfinals of the Chemistry Cup in Halle, Germany after defeating Ireland's Nevin Michael in his opening bout.

Vikas, a former world championships bronze-medallist, won on a unanimous decision in his opening bout. The 26-year-old, who is planning to turn professional at the end of this year, is competing in his first tournament since claiming the gold in the Gold Coast Games in April.

