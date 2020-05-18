Vikas Sethi on Sachin Kumar's demise: This is probably one of the most devastating news of 2020

2020 has already taken away from us stalwarts like Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan and nobody knows how much worse it could get. On May 15, television actor-turned-photographer Sachin Kumar, who was also Akshay Kumar's cousin, passed away after a heart attack. He's survived by his wife and two children.

And talking about his demise and the bond the two shared for a very long time, actor Vikas Sethi spoke to Times of India and shared his thoughts and emotions. He said, "We have never acted together but I have known him for such a long time. Sachin used to be in every get together at home, we used to hang out together. We've known each other for the last two decades and we have had so many memories together."

He continued, "We partied, we laughed, we had some great moments. Sachin was a great dancer, he actually mastered the steps of Prabhudeva's cult song Muqabila and he used to teach us as well. My mind is filled with so many thoughts right now. This is probably one of the most devastating news of 2020. I am at a loss for words. My heart is broken, shattered, with this news."

Kumar was best known for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii but also left an impression with his performance in Lajja, where he played the villain.

