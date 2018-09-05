Vikas Krishan wants to switch to pro boxing for Olympic preparation

other-sports

Vikas Krishan

His dream of clinching a second Asiad gold cut short by an injury, Indian boxer Vikas Krishan yesterday hinted that he will switch to professional boxing in order to prepare for an elusive Olympic medal at 2020 Tokyo Games. The Haryana boxer had won a bronze at Jakarta after failing to turn up for the semi-final contest due to a cut above his eye suffered during an earlier bout.

"Sometimes luck doesn't favour you and you miss out. I wanted a gold, but due to the eye injury I couldn't. I really want to win a medal at Olympics. I don't want to leave it to the draw or the level of competition," he said.

However, the three-time Asiad medallist feels that in order to become a medal contender for Tokyo Games, he will need to switch to professional circuit. "That sort of preparation [for the Olympics] can only happen in professional boxing and not in amateur. So, I want to switch to pro boxing. I don't want to leave anything to chance," added Vikas.

