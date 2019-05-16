Vikhroli doctor arrested for posting message hurting sentiments

crime

The doctor had posted a message on social networking website Facebook which was regarding Brahmins. The cops will produce the accused to court on Thursday

In another case of a crime committed in Mumbai, the Vikhroli Parksite cops have arrested a doctor for posting a certain message that in turn has hurt the religious sentiments of some people.

The doctor is identified as Sunil Kumar Nishad. The doctor had posted a message on social networking website Facebook which was regarding Brahmins. The cops will produce the accused to court on Thursday.

Ravindra Tiwari, a resident of Vikhroli Parksite, was informed by one of his friends that a certain doctor by the name of Sunil Kumar Nishad had taken to social media site Facebook to post messages that were hurting certain religious sentiments. "I sent him a friend request on May 5, 2019, and he accepted my friend request immediately, said Tiwari."

On May 7, 2019, I came across a post by him, attacking and criticising Brahmins and the Hindu religion," said Ravindra Tiwari. "I took a screenshot of the message. Later, I found out that many of his friends too were trying to inform him and make him understand that his messages are derogatory and he should delete them. But he didn't budge and even told them to complain to the cops if they wanted to. I then decided to register a complaint against him," he added.

A complaint was registered in Parksite police station under IPC section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). Dr. Sunil Kumar Nishad was arrested on by the police on May 15, 2019.

