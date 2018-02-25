Vikhroli man threatens to set home, wife on fire before loan recovery agents

Vikhroli resident, who owed credit society Rs 31 lakh, threatens to set home, wife on fire, when officials came over to his flat to recover dues



Cops try to negotiate Deepak Shivalkar outside his flat in Vikhroli

High drama unfolded at a building in Vikhroli when a loan defaulter threatened to open the knob of his gas cylinder and set his flat on fire, after officials from a credit society came to recover their dues. Deepak Shivalkar, 45, owed a credit cooperative society, Shiv Shyadri Pat Sanstha, around Rs 31 lakh.

Shivalkar had first taken a loan amount of Rs 12 lakh in 2005, but had only managed to pay up Rs 2 lakh. With interest, his dues had spiralled to Rs 31 lakh. On Saturday, officials from the credit society went to his ground floor flat in Kannamvar Nagar, Vikhroli, with a magistrate court’s order, and demanded that he settle the dues immediately. The court had ordered to attach his property, if he could not pay off his loan.

On learning about the order, a Shivalkar brought out a gas cylinder and kerosene bottle. He not only threatened to open the knob of his gas cylinder and set the house on fire, but also poured kerosene on his wife. When cops reached the spot, they asked the credit society staff to vacate the premises and took over the negotiations. “After hectic negotiations, Shivalkar surrendered,” said a police official. Shivalkar has been booked under various sections of the IPC.

