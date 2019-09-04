Vikings Katheryn Winnick to star next with Liam Neeson

"Vikings" actress Katheryn Winnick and Juan Pablo Raba will be seen alongside Liam Neeson in the action-thriller "The Minutemen". Shooting for "The Minutemen" will start on September 9 in New Mexico and Ohio, reports variety.com.

The film follows the life of a rancher, essayed by Neeson, who becomes a defender of a young Mexican boy trying to escape from the clutches of cartel assassins who have pursued him into the US. Raba will be seen as the leader of the assassins. Robert Lorenz is on board to direct the project from a screenplay written by Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz with the latest draft by Lorenz.

