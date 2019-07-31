Search

Vikramaditya Motwane recounts his throwback fanboy moment

Published: Jul 31, 2019, 21:30 IST | IANS

Vikramaditya Motwane had a fanboy moment at actor Abhishek Bachchan's eighth birthday party, when he met megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Vikramaditya Motwane recounts his throwback fanboy moment
Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane had a fanboy moment at actor Abhishek Bachchan's eighth birthday party, when he met megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He said it made his life. A user on social media on Twitter had asked about the most memorable celebrity encounter.

To which, Motwane replied: "I was 8, briefly in the same school as Abhishek Bachchan, and was lucky enough to get invited to his birthday party.

"Spent the whole evening looking for HIM. HE came to the party late, straight from shoot, probably 'Mard'. I remember his boots. He nodded at me. Made my life."

Motwane made directorial debut in 2010 with Udaan, which was selected to compete in the 'Un Certain Regard' category at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival. His second film was Lootera. He then worked in films like Trapped and Bhavesh Joshi.

He currently awaits the premiere of Sacred Games 2 which will premiere on August 15.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

vikramaditya motwanebollywood news

Raftaar, Raja Kumari and Nucleya decode the Millennial Lingo

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK