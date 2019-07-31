Vikramaditya Motwane recounts his throwback fanboy moment

bollywood

Vikramaditya Motwane had a fanboy moment at actor Abhishek Bachchan's eighth birthday party, when he met megastar Amitabh Bachchan

Vikramaditya Motwane had a fanboy moment at actor Abhishek Bachchan's eighth birthday party, when he met megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He said it made his life. A user on social media on Twitter had asked about the most memorable celebrity encounter.

To which, Motwane replied: "I was 8, briefly in the same school as Abhishek Bachchan, and was lucky enough to get invited to his birthday party.

"Spent the whole evening looking for HIM. HE came to the party late, straight from shoot, probably 'Mard'. I remember his boots. He nodded at me. Made my life."

Motwane made directorial debut in 2010 with Udaan, which was selected to compete in the 'Un Certain Regard' category at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival. His second film was Lootera. He then worked in films like Trapped and Bhavesh Joshi.

He currently awaits the premiere of Sacred Games 2 which will premiere on August 15.

