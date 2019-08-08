Vikramaditya Motwane: Showrunner is more than a producer

web-series

After helming the first season of the Netflix show, Sacred Games, Vikramaditya Motwane preferred to be the showrunner for the second outing of the Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer. The Netflix show drops on August 15.

Motwane says, "Bollywood does not have showrunners. It is someone who has a global perspective about the project from start-to-finish; from the scripting stage to post-production. You cannot draw parallels with a producer. A showrunner is more than a producer. You are like a director but do not go on the set."

His decision to be a showrunner "was a responsible one as last season, I was writer director and showrunner, things were hectic. I can go on the set but I prefer being away but at the same time I know exactly what is going on."

Motwane's last Bollywood outing was the Harshvardhan Kapoor-starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018).

