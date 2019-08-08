Search

Vikramaditya Motwane: Showrunner is more than a producer

Published: Aug 08, 2019, 19:25 IST | Shaheen Parkar

After helming the first season of the Netflix show, Sacred Games, Vikramaditya Motwane preferred to be the showrunner for the second outing of the Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer

Vikramaditya Motwane: Showrunner is more than a producer
The image has been sourced from mid-day archives

After helming the first season of the Netflix show, Sacred Games, Vikramaditya Motwane preferred to be the showrunner for the second outing of the Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer. The Netflix show drops on August 15.

Motwane says, "Bollywood does not have showrunners. It is someone who has a global perspective about the project from start-to-finish; from the scripting stage to post-production. You cannot draw parallels with a producer. A showrunner is more than a producer. You are like a director but do not go on the set."

His decision to be a showrunner "was a responsible one as last season, I was writer director and showrunner, things were hectic. I can go on the set but I prefer being away but at the same time I know exactly what is going on."

Motwane's last Bollywood outing was the Harshvardhan Kapoor-starrer Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018).

Also Read: Vikramaditya Motwane recounts his throwback fanboy moment

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

vikramaditya motwaneweb seriestelevision news

Raftaar, Raja Kumari and Nucleya tell what goes behind becoming a successful rapper

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK