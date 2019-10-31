Vikramjeet Virk can't stop praising co actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Set to make his debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Drive, Vikramjeet Virk is all praise for the actor. Suggesting that he bonded will with Rajput during the shooting of the actioner, Virk says, "He is a delight to work with, and interesting to watch. I observed his acting style; he pays a lot of attention to his craft, which is admirable."

ever since the trailer of Drive is out, which has been bankrolled by Karan Johar, all we can say is that it's all about loving your grandeur. It boasts off some high octane action, breathtaking locales and, the gorgeousness of its leads. Rajput plays a Formula 1 driver who revels in speed and sexy vehicles and doesn't shy away from bragging about his driving skills.

For the unversed, Jacqueline Fernandez teamed up with him for a heist that seems impossible to execute, and the duo is accompanied by two more thieves who know how to make it possible and plausible. Boman Irani plays a cop hot on their trails, but it was saddening to see Pankaj Tripathi in a role that seems inconsequential, at least the trailer suggests so.

The makers had planned to release Drive in the cinemas on March 2, 2018, but the date was pushed to September 7 and then June 28, 2019. It was then announced it would premiere on Netflix on November 1.

