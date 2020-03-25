Vikrant Massey calls out people's knee jerk reaction to the 21-days lockdown ridiculous

While PM Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days last night, the decision was welcomed by many, but it also left a majority of citizens in panic. Pointing out at this knee-jerk reaction of the people actor Vikrant Massey took to social media calling out this ridiculous behaviour and urging people not to panic. The Chhapaak actor also welcomed the Prime Minister’s decision for taking extreme precautionary measures to contain the spread of the pandemic Coronavirus.

It so happened that when PM Modi announced a lockdown, enforcing rules of self-isolation and no congregation, but many in panic got to the streets to stock up several commodities. In fact, huge crowds gathered outside medicals and shops violating the norm of not forming large groups. Seeing people’s this reaction Vikrant expressed his displeasure on Twitter and wrote, “Hundreds queuing up outside medical shops & general stores. The Centre & State Govts. have repeatedly said that essential services will NOT be affected. Irresponsible knee-jerk reaction. Ridiculous... #CoronavirusLockdown #21Days"

Vikrant has always been a responsible citizen and while he hails from a section of the cinema that focuses on inspiring the masses, he makes sure to keep it a mixed bag by taking up projects which are entertaining too. After delivering an endearing performance in Chhapaak, he has an impressive line-up of films, namely, Haseen Dillruba, Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare and Ginny Weds Sunny.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates