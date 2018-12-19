Vikrant Massey in Deepika Padukone's film on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal

bollywood

Director Meghna Gulzar has zeroed on Vikrant Massey in her upcoming film, based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, starring Deepika Padukone

Vikrant Massey has bagged a pivotal role in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film in which actress Deepika Padukone will play the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

"We will start the film in the third week of March 2019, and the cast is still coming together. Vikrant is somebody who I wanted to work with since 'Raazi'. And after I saw him in 'A Death In The Gunj'... you know there are some actors that you just want to work with - and I'm just glad I got the opportunity to have a suitable character for him in this film, which is Deepika's partner," Meghna said in a statement.

Talking about his character, she said, "He's a north Indian man who used to be a professional but decides to leave it all and become an actor. And then starts this campaign against acid attack violence. I'm glad Vikrant is a part of the film and I think I can speak for both Deepika and me that we're really excited that he's playing this part."

Vikrant has also featured in movies like Lootera and Dil Dhadakne Do.

