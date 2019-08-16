Vikrant Massey: Market for short films now widening

bollywood

Vikrant Massey ecstatic as Half Full inches closer to Oscar nomination after winning big at Los Angeles-based film fest

Vikrant Massey

In the two days since Half Full bagged the top honour at the ShortsTV's Best of India Short Film Festival 2019, there has been enough chatter about how the Naseeruddin Shah and Vikrant Massey-starrer may secure a nomination at the Academy Awards — the Los Angeles-based film festival is viewed as a precursor to the Oscars as far as short films are concerned.

Naturally then, Massey is ecstatic that the 12-minute film has won recognition at such an esteemed platform. "Some of the best things in life are unexpected. We worked hard on the film and gave it our best shot, and now, we are here. I was honoured to share screen space with Naseer saab. There is so much one can learn from him," says the actor, adding, "We haven't made the cut yet [for Oscars] but this win motivates us to pursue that."



Naseeruddin Shah

Short films have typically enjoyed a niche audience in the country. Massey hopes that the recent win will put the spotlight on the treasure trove that is the genre. "The market is now widening. With a number of platforms opening up, especially OTT, the audience is more receptive to new content. Our film focuses on the internal conflicts of a young man. I hope it encourages the audience to be more vocal about their feelings, and not suppress them."

