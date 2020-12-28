Vikrant Massey shares loved-up photo with his 'Bunny For Life' fiancee

Chhapaak actor Vikrant Massey and his fiancee Sheetal Thakur got engaged in a private roka ceremony in December last year. Talking about it in an earlier interview, Vikrant had said, "I think I would like to speak about this at the right time, but yes we had a very small private function. I would talk about marriage and everything at the right time."

Now, the actor has shared a loved-up photo with his fiancee that speaks volumes about the warm, fuzzy relationship they share. Sharing the photo, Vikrant wrote on Instagram, "Thank you Nanu for choosing me to be a part of your life. #BunnyForLife @sheetalthakur"

Check out the photo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey87)

How adorable is this picture? Sheetal can be seen looking cosy all bundled up in a peach fleece hoodie, while Vikrant holds her from behind as they click a selfie. Vikrant Massey had been dating the Chhappad Phaad Ke actress for quite a while, and now the couple is ready to take the plunge and get hitched.

On the work front, Vikrant will be next seen in 14 Phere, opposite Kriti Kharbanda. The project will have Massey and Kharbanda share screen space for the first time in the quirky, contemporary social comedy. Written by Manoj Kalwani and directed by Udaan director, 14 Phere is slated to release in theatres on July 9, 2021.

Also read: Vikrant Massey And Fiance Sheetal Thakur Have A Reason To Celebrate

