Vikrant Massey shines in the trailer of Chhapaak as Amol

The very suave Vikrant Massey who has charmed the audience with his diverse performances also shines in the trailer of his upcoming film Chhapaak. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Amol who is Malti's life partner, an acid attack survivor played by Deepika Padukone.



Being the versatile actor that he is, Vikrant looks every bit convincing in his role. In the trailer, we see Vikrant as a highly dignified suitor to Malti, who is supportive of this life-altering incident. And we must say, Vikrant is shouldering the responsibility of this film quite well.

In fact, in the two-minute-twenty-nine seconds trailer, while Malti's plight melts our hearts, Vikrant as Amol is impressive and how. With many praises coming in for the trailer, Vikrant is surely receiving his due recognition as the lead in this Meghna Gulzar directorial.



While we have seen Vikrant rule the web-space with his amazing performance in Mirzapur, the skilled actor never fails to display his acting prowess brilliantly. And we are sure in this upcoming film too Vikrant will stand out as Amol. Chhapaak will be releasing on January 10 next year.

