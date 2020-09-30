Vikrant Massey talks about his intimate scenes with Bhumi Pednekar: Physical comfort was not an issue

Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare released on Netflix on September 12 and received mixed reviews. The film stars Konkona Sensharma and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, who play cousins, besides talented actors like Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar, Kubbra Sait, Karan Kundra, Neelima Azeem, among others.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Vikrant Massey spoke about the film and performing intimate scenes with Bhumi Pednekar in it. He shared, "The beauty of working on Alankrita's sets is that she knows what she wants. As an actor you are hired to enact those things and if you can enhance it then great. My priority is to make sure that the woman on the opposite side is comfortable. There are 7-8 people on sets who are watching you. These are very intimate, private moments, you are entering into someone's private space."

He added, "The only thing I was concerned about was my beard scratching her face. Trim karke I would get close to her, it would happen that she would have rashes on her neck and on her cheeks. So that's good. Physical comfort was not an issue. These were the little things, which is a great sign."

Speaking about his character in the film, Pradeep, Massey says each one of us has been like Pradeep at some point in our lives. He says, "All of us have been Pradeep in some way or the other, somewhere down the line. I know I have been. I have had a very generic upbringing like any other, regular middle-class guy. I believe that in life, not everyone looks at you the same way. Will I say there aren't people I have hurt in life? That would be wrong. I think I have. For some I might be a great guy, for some, I might be the worst guy on earth."

On the work front, Vikrant Massey was recently seen in Cargo, where he plays a 'rakshasa' going through an existential crisis.

