Vikrant Massey traces Ram's history for his next

television

Vikrant Massey on joining the voice cast of an animated series based on the Ramayana

Vikrant Massey

Having successfully acquired critical acclaim for his acts in films and web shows, Vikrant Massey has now caught the attention of the makers of an animated series for his voice.

The actor confirms to mid-day that he has been roped in for the part of a narrator in a mythological web show, tentatively titled Ram Gatha. "I play the sutradhar in the show that will require my vocals for a series revolving around Ram's exile in the Ramayana. I am looking forward to seeing how this plays out for me," says the actor. The makers of the series are apparently in talks with Amazon Prime to facilitate an early 2019 release. The 10-episode series will be backed by independent producers, Pugmark Films.

Having previously pointed out that India could tap into its reservoir of stories from history to establish its digital presence on a global platform, Massey reiterates that the medium is liberating. He says, "The plots are unconventional. The characters are unique and relatable. In my opinion, the web makes for a great medium to showcase creativity and expression."

