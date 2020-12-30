Vikrant Massey's Instagram account hacked, actor files complaint with Mumbai cyber cell

Actor Vikrant Massey filed a complaint with the Mumbai cyber cell on Wednesday after his Instagram account was hacked. The actor said that his account was hacked after he responded to a direct message on the app.

Instagram hacked again. Please refrain from clicking on any link or DM‘s.



We’re working on it. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) December 30, 2020

The Mumbai Police officials said that the same modus operandi was used recently to hack actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar's account. The hackers got access to the password and login ID after Massey opened the link sent to him on Instagram message.

Massey posted on his Twitter account that his Instagram profile has been hacked. "Instagram hacked again," Massey tweeted and urged his fans to refrain from clicking on any link or DM's.

"My Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. Please ignore any DM's or comments coming in. We're working on it," the actor tweeted.

Nearly two weeks ago, Urmila Matondkar had filed an FIR with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell after her Instagram account was hacked. The Shiv Sena leader had also said that cybercrime is not something that women should take lightly.

Later, her account was restored, however, few posts were missing. She posted on Instagram to thank the platform and Mumbai Police for their quick action in restoring her account.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news