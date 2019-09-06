Vikrant Negi says Hip hop no longer dwells in the creeks of India's underground culture

Hip hop is no longer underground music culture in India. The musical garner has now joined the stream of mainstream music and is gaining some major recognition in Southern Asia. Being one of the world's most influential culture, Hip hop has always been influencing the lifestyle, fashion, language, and music choices of millions of people.

A music genre that was once considered low class has now gone full commercial bringing in the big bucks. There are various artists who have been pushing up India's hip-Hop scene from its initial stages. And one of those artists is Vikrant Negi aka Sultan. The guy who has been tireless working to establish desi hip hop since 2009.

Sultan has dropped more than 20 singles & an album since 2009 and now runs a dedicated DIY YouTube channel Sultan Nation for Hip Hop heads and enthusiast. The channel is India's first and biggest Hip-Hop DIY channel with 2 Million watch time & viewership with 5000+ unique daily traffic on the channel.

Now Sultan Nation has more than 20 such Hip Hop and music Industry related episodes which are useful to fresh musicians and rappers. "I do it for culture, it's my responsibility to educate, motivate and guide the youngsters. Someone has to help them and equip them with right technical know-how and promotional strategies," said Sultan who also works for Sony Music India as Senior A&R Manager.

