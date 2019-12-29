Viktoria Odintcova: I didn't give Ronaldo a chance

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Russian model Viktoria Odintcova has claimed that she turned down football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after he allegedly messaged her on Instagram.

On Russian show Makarena, Odintcova, who has five million Instagram followers, was asked if the Juventus star has ever liked one of her social media posts. To which, she replied: "That happened… He [Ronaldo] even wrote to me. It was a long time ago. He wrote, 'Hi, how are you?' I deleted the message and didn't reply." She added that she never spoke to Ronaldo, who is in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez.

"Of course I didn't give him a chance, come on! I know some other girls he wrote to, so I understood straight away, 'dude, goodbye, delete.'" Meanwhile, she explained that Neymar Jr and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton are her friends and their friendship was strictly platonic, according to British tabloid, The Sun. "The most famous person in my phonebook is Lewis Hamilton. The last time he messaged me was November 15, to congratulate me on my birthday," she added.

