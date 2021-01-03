Village couple contesting for gram panchayat shot at in Thane

A man and his wife, who are contesting the upcoming gram panchayat polls in Maharashtra's Thane district, escaped unhurt after two unidentified persons shot at them in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The incident took place close to their house in Kalher village near Bhiwandi around 12.30 am, they said.

"Two unidentified persons came on a motorbike and fired three rounds at the couple, which they ducked and were thus saved," an official of Narpoli police station said.

The husband-wife duo have filed their nominations for the January 15 gram panchayat elections, he said.

A case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act was registered by the police.

So far, nobody has been arrested in this connection and a search has been launched to nab the shooters, police said.

