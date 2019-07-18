Village head opens fire on rivals over land dispute in Sonebhadra

national

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the DGP to monitor the case and ensure effective action against the culprits

Representational Picture

Sonebhadra: Nine people including three women were killed and 19 others were injured after a village head identified as Yagya Dutt and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group over a land dispute in Ghorawal area in Sonebhadra on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Sapahi village.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the DGP to monitor the case and ensure effective action is taken against those responsible.

District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal said, "Nine persons have been killed and 19 injured in the incident of firing." The injured have been rushed to the hospital where the condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

Taking note of the matter, Adityanath directed the district magistrate of Sonbhadra to provide immediate medical attention to the injured, an official spokesperson said in Lucknow. "The CM has also directed the DGP to personally monitor the case and ensure effective action to catch the culprits," he added.

