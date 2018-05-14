Village sarpanch hacked to death in Andhra Pradesh

Goli Shankara Narayana (45), the sarpanch of Moodapalli village, was found dead with multiple stab wounds, they said





The sarpanch of a village in Rajanna Sircilla district was hacked to death by some persons here today, police said. Goli Shankara Narayana (45), the sarpanch of Moodapalli village, was found dead with multiple stab wounds, they said.

Narayana, who was earlier with the congress party, had recently joined the BJP, they said. the reason for the murder was not yet known and efforts are on to nab the culprits, they said.

